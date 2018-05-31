February 1, 1932-May 29, 2018
TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. —Beverly Joan Blaser, 86, formerly of Taylor Ridge Illinois, left us peacefully on Tuesday May 29, 2018, at Park Vista Legacy Unit, East Moline.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation immediately preceding from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Rock Island County 4-H Foundation or to the Park Vista Legacy Unit.
“Mom' or “Grandma' to more people than most of us know in a lifetime, Joan's love, kindness ,and caring nature were the greatest gifts anyone could ever know. Although she accomplished many things in her life, her greatest joys were making cinnamon rolls at Christmas, cream-filled cupcakes at Easter, enjoying iced tea and watermelon on the deck with family, and saving the day in whatever “crisis” happened to emerge for anyone. She always made the day brighter, and everyone felt loved and welcome at Grandma's house.
The daughter of John Wilbur and Lois Elizabeth Thurman Bliss, Joan was born in Yates City, Illinois, on February 1, 1932. She married Darrel M Blaser in January 1957, and was preceded in death by him in 1984.
Joan earned a bachelor's degree from University of Illinois, and later in life, was cheered on to her Master's Degree by all of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed a long career as Family Life Educator with University of Illinois Extension, and following her retirement, maintained the library and computer lab at Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging.
Joan was a member of Taylor Ridge United Methodist Church, Epsilon Sigma Phi, and HCE. One of her biggest life passions was giving back to others, and she enjoyed many years of leading 4-H and volunteering in community activities.
In her passing on Tuesday, Joan was joyfully welcomed by her parents; husband; brother, John Bliss; and her beloved son, John Blaser.
Remembering her with much love are her children, Aletha (Fred) Williams, Sidney (Kathie) Blaser, Amy (Rev. Mike) Finley; grandchildren, Jessica Williams, Baylee Blaser, Sara Bushnell, and Alyson Blaser; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Also left to honor her memory are her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Roger) Albert; four nieces and their families;, and her many beloved “grandchildren” at Park Vista.
