Beverly Treimer

July 23, 1949 — April 4, 2018
NEW LIBERTY, IA — Beverly Anne Treimer, 68, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. Beverly was born in Cedar Rapids on July 23, 1949, a daughter of Donald and Beatrice (Doyle) Moroney.
Beverly graduated from Bennett High School, marrying her loving husband Kenneth Treimer in 1968. After moving to their farm in 1974, she spent many years as a homemaker and ran the New Liberty Salebarn lunchroom until retiring from Farm & Fleet. After retiring she enjoyed traveling with her husband and visiting family.
Private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Inland Cemetery in Bennett. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Ken, who would have celebrated their 50-year anniversary in June, her three children, Chris (Angie) Treimer of rural New Liberty, Shelley (JD) Greenwalt of Davis, Illinois, and Steve (Amanda) Treimer of rural Wilton. She has 13 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by her brother, Dick (Verlynn) Moroney of Ohio, and sisters, Connie Bauer of Cedar Rapids, and Dianne (Dave) Delever of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Jerry Moroney, John "Jack" Moroney, Dennis "Buck" Vance, her brothers-in-law Leroy Bauer, Gerald Niemann and Eugene Pahl and her niece Jennifer Moroney. God bless and may they rest in peace. Memorials may be made to the Bennett Ambulance or the New Liberty Fire Department in her memory. www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.