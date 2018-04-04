June 18, 1936 - April 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Beverly Vinger, 81, of Davenport, passed away on April 1, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.
Beverly was born on June 18, 1936, in Davenport, to Marvin and Margaritte (Russell) Vinger. She worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell (AT&T) and retired after 30 years of service.
Beverly loved her dogs, and enjoyed reading in her spare time. She cared for and helped her mother after her father passed away.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Roger Vinger, of Arkansas and Rick (Nancy) Vinger, of Davenport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her cherished niece, Brenda Thiessen.