Birchard Holden

March 24, 1923 - May 28, 2018
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Birchard A. “Birch” Holden, 95, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at United Presbyterian Home in Washington, Iowa, following a short illness.
Memorial service and interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 2:30 p.m., at Davenport Memorial Park.
Birchard Allen Holden was born March 24, 1923, in Illinois City, Illinois, the son of Glenn Benjamin and Laura Marie (Warner) Holden. He graduated from Washington (Iowa) High School in 1941. Birch served honorably in the United States Navy from 1943 until 1946, stationed in Africa and proudly took part in the 1945 “shakedown” cruise of the newly commissioned aircraft carrier, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.
After the war, Birch met his wife, Mary Marshall Sadler, in Richmond, Virginia, and they were married on March 27, 1948, in Irvington, Virginia. They soon moved to Scott County, living in Davenport and settling in Eldridge where they raised their family.
Along with his brothers, Edgar and Charles, Birch worked in the propane business and briefly operated a truck stop on U.S. 6. Eventually, they purchased land and opened the Edgetowner Restaurant in Mount Joy, which was a local landmark for over 20 years.
In recent years, Birch lived in Richmond, Virginia, Sun City, Arizona, and Rolla, Missouri, before moving back to his childhood roots of Washington, Iowa, in 2014 where he was a member of the United Presbyterian Church. Birch enjoyed golf, Cardinals baseball, reading, reminiscing, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye sports fan.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna Holden of Waynesville, Missouri, Linda Holden of Yankton, South Dakota, Lori Gallegos and husband Les of Chandler, Arizona; five grandchildren: Rachael, Danielle, Brock, Chelby and Heather. He is also survived by his brother, Harvey Holden and wife Mary of Washington; sister, Virginia Dunville of Roanoke, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Stewart Shotwell of Richmond.
Birch was preceded in death by his wife in 2007; son, Stephen Allen Holden in 2002; two brothers, Edgar and Charles; two sisters, Helen Larsen and Lila Shotwell; three sisters-in-law, Ruth, Rachel and Mildred; and two brothers-in-law, Dorman Dunville and James Larsen.
Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be sent for Birch's family through their website www.jonesfh.com. Memorials have been established for the Wounded Warrior Project.