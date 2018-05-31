February 11, 1935-May 29, 2018
MILAN — Bobby F. Bond, 83, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Blackhawk Fire Department, Milan.
Bobby was born on February 11, 1935, in Mendota, Missouri, the son of Francis and Jessie (Laffoon) Bond. He married Myrna Allen on June 12, 1954, in Killduff, Iowa. Bobby was employed as a laborer at Ralston Purina Co., Davenport. He enjoyed working on cars, camping and traveling.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Myrna Bond, Milan; children, Patricia (Kenneth) Wales, Coal Valley, Douglas (Susan) Bond, Rock Island, and Dennis (Debbie) Bond, Viola, Illinois; grandchildren, Jennifer Barnes, Kristopher Wales, Drake (Morgan) Bond, Donovan Bond and Jesse Bond; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Garrett Barnes, Fallon and Addelyn Bond; siblings, Betty Helms and Jennie Slead. He was preceded in death by his parents.
