Bobby Tatum

1951 — 2018
DAVENPORT — Bobby L. Tatum, 67, of Davenport, passed away Friday, April 27, at his home with his loving family by his side. Celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to the family
Bobby was born in 1951, in Louisville, Mississippi, to Charlie and Emma Tatum. He worked as a laborer for many years. Bobby was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God. He loved to spend his time outside fishing and gardening, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends and family.
Those left to honor Bobby's memory are his children, Cheryl Thomas, Crystal Watkins, Bobbie Thomas, Jodi Glass, Keyonta Carter, Christine Royse, and Charles Tatum; 36 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Charlotte Tatum, Emma Jean Tatum, Magarie (Augustino) Clarke, Bishop David (Marilyn) Walker, Jimmy Tatum, Vester Tatum, and DeWayne (Vanessa) Tatum; a special nephew, Shawn Tatum; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children, Brian Tatum and Olivia “Fannie” Tatum; his parents; and his brother LaVorn “Pete” Harrington.
