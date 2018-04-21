June 1, 1944-April 19, 2018
TAYLOR RIDGE - Bonita L. (Bonnie) Kramer, 73, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday, April 19, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a four-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 23, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Milan, with visitation from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the funeral home. Guests are asked to wear Cubs or Hawkeyes attire or their team colors of blue or black and gold. Burial will be at the Richland Grove Township Cemetery located in Sherrard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Animal Welfare Center or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Illinois Chapter.
Bonnie was born June 1, 1944, in Monmouth, the daughter of Harold and Eula (Brown) Tatman. She married Ronald Kramer on February 23, 1963.
Bonnie graduated from Sherrard High School in 1962 and began working at Royal Neighbors of America right out of high school. After taking some time off to begin raising her children, she returned to RNA and retired in 2004 after 42 years of employment.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She could be found at the ball diamond during the summer months watching her daughters, grandson then granddaughter playing, or watching Ron umpire games while she kept score for many of the local softball teams. She loved just being out enjoying the games and sunny weather. She absolutely loved the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and watching sports in general. We cannot express how thrilled she was when her Cubbies won the World Series in 2016.
Bonnie was so excited to meet her all-time favorite football player Charlie Waters (#41) of the Dallas Cowboys. Anyone who knows Bonnie well knows her connection to the number 41. Even at the end she made sure she passed at 9:41.
In November of 2016 she was blessed to have finally made her way to the Gulf of Mexico to see dolphins in the wild and welcome home the US Navy Blue Angels as they did their fly by over the Gulf at 200 feet above the water . She always referred to this time and opportunity as her “happy place” with our beautiful memories whenever this disease had her down.
Among survivors are her husband Ron, daughters Tammy Kramer, Gulf Shores, AL, and Kim (Rob) Colson, Sherrard; grandchildren Kyle Colson (Emily), East Moline and Taylor Colson (Gavin Williams), Sherrard; great-grandchildren Kayson, Brylee and Bennett Colson; brother Tim Hansen; and sister Tina Liroff, sister-in-law Darla Gibbons and many extended family members and dear friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, step-father James Hansen, son Kevin Paul Kramer who passed at birth in 1972, and very special friend, her dog Reggie.
Online condolences may be left to Bonnie's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.