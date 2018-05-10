December 26, 1951-May 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — Bonnie J. Eller, 66, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Bonnie was born December 26, 1951, in Davenport to Howard and Marilyn (Engler) Eller. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years. Bonnie enjoyed calling the bingo numbers, and doing crossword puzzles. In earlier years she enjoyed working in the barn, milking cows and riding many of her horses. Above all she loved holidays with family and adored her nieces and nephews and their children. Bonnie was the matriarch of the family, keeping the family ties together. Bonnie had enjoyed many years with her companion, Jim Doyle.
Those left cherishing her memory include her siblings, Rick (Shari) Eller, Karen (Len Orzechowski) Pillard and Mary (Eric) Moyer; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.