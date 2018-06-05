January 11, 1970-June 4, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Bradley Robert Simon, 48, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, June 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Brad was born January 11, 1970, to Sherry Simon in Davenport. After graduating from Central Community Schools in DeWitt, he served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War. He went on to graduate from Hamilton Technical College. Brad worked as the custodian at Central High School until his health kept him from continuing.
Brad enjoyed movies and video games and was an avid reader. He will be missed at his weekly gatherings with friends.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry of DeWitt; a sister, Amy (Omar) Hunigan of Davenport; nieces, Alyssa and Jordan Simon both of Davenport; an uncle, Doug (Sandy) Fisher of DeWitt; and cousins, Andy, Daryl, and Dereck Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Milly Fisher.
A private interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
