May 24, 2018
LeCLAIRE — Chaplain Lt. Col. Brian D. Curry of LeClaire, and formerly of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and currently stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal, died on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Funeral service were Friday, June 1, 2018, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
As a chaplain, he ministered to soldiers and their families while stationed at Rock Island Arsenal; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Lee, Virginia; Camp Casey, South Korea; and Fort Knox, Kentucky. Chaplain Lt. Col. Curry also served two years in Afghanistan. Before his Army service, he served as pastor at Munfordville (Kentucky) Baptist Church. He also served as a youth minister at Munfordville Baptist Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church and Jellico Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa, and their three sons Jacob, Noah and Benjamin; his parents, Benjamin and Imogene Curry; his father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Marion Weber..
Brian was preceded in death by his two brothers, Greg Curry and Gerald Curry.
Brian earned his master of divinity at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and his bachelor's degree in communications at the University of Louisville. Brian was a man who was loved and cherished by many. His presence will be forever missed by all who were fortunate and blessed to know him.
Memorals may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA).
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.