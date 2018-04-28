March 25, 1930 — April 25, 2018
TIPTON — Memorial services for Bryce John Werling, 88, of Tipton, Iowa, will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30–11 a.m. with luncheon and fellowship following. Bryce died peacefully on Wednesday, April 25, in his home after a courageous fight with COPD and liver cancer. He passed surrounded by his family. His body was cremated and burial will be at a future date.
The son of Ernest Arthur and Mildred Highly Werling, Bryce was born March 25, 1930, near Tipton. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War from 1952–1954, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. He married Delores Ruchotzke on January 27, 1952, and they had five children. Bryce was a farmer, managing the home farm until retirement at age 65. Bryce and his wife moved to Tipton in July 2016. He never quite got over that yearning of life on the farm. His dream was to be an architect and some of this was carried out in the building of the Lutheran Church in 1992, serving as chairman of the building committee, remodeling homes and also completing many wood-working projects for his family, friends and his church. He was a skilled carpenter. Bryce served in many capacities, not only as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, but also as an active member of Trinity Lutheran, past Lions member, Secretary of Cedar County Fair, Tipton Country Club board member and on the board of the Volunteer Services of Cedar County. Bryce's love for his wife and family was very evident, as was his love of sports (Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes), all card games and traveling to Florida every winter. He enjoyed the breakfast group and afternoon coffee group. He will certainly be missed by his family and friends.
Bryce is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delores; children, Lynn DeKock (Ken), Mark (Cheryl), Brian (Monica) and Kim Becicka (Frank), daughter-in-law Jo, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, sister Bev Oldham and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, Bryce was preceded in death by a son, Bryce Collin, his parents, his wife's parents, brother, Eldon, and two brothers-in-law. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Memorial Fund, Cedar County Senior Citizens and Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.