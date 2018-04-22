Burdell Arp

September 2, 1943-April 20, 2018
NEW LIBERTY - Burdell J. Arp, 74, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away on April 20, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Peace Church of Christ, in Bennett, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. A private family burial will be held at the New Liberty Cemetery. There will not be a luncheon following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to: New Liberty Cemetery, New Liberty Fire Department or Bennett Ambulance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Burdell was born on September 2, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, to Thomas and Alice (Keppy) Moore. She graduated from North Scott High School in 1961. Burdell was united in marriage to Larry Arp on April 25, 1964, in Bennett, Iowa. Burdell worked for the Scott County Extension in the 4-H Department as a youth coordinator. She retired in 2004.
Burdell was an avid gardener. She was a doting grandmother, attending all of her grandchildren's events and activities. She was active in her church and led high school students in their Christian Education classes.
Survivors include her husband Larry of 54 years, children: Jodi (Scott) Fleetwood, Jennifer (Jeff) Claussen and Brent (Michelle) Arp; grandchildren, Andrea (Conor) Ryan, Austin Fleetwood, Brandon Fleetwood, Cole Claussen, Cale Claussen, Michael Arp and Jason Arp; Brothers, Keith (Deanna) Moore, Dale (Mary) Moore, Ivan Moore; a sister Bonnie (Martin) Spainhower; a sister-in-law Lois (Wesley) Timmerman, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law Lori Moore.