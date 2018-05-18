May 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Carol Ann Denger, 74, of Davenport, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport. A private service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home with a private burial following at Davenport Memorial Park with military honors.
Carol was born in Rochester, New York, in 1943, the daughter of Paul and Anna Somolio. She married Tom B. Denger on August 3, 1963. He preceded her in death on February 26, 1994. Carol served in the U.S. Air Force, where she met the love of her life. They were married for 31 years. After retiring, she stayed home to raise their three children.
Carol's greatest joy in her life was spending time with her children and eight grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Andrea) Denger, and daughter, Lori (Paul) Seefeldt; grandchildren, Danny, Anna, Micah, Jada, Jeshua and Josiah Denger, and Hope and Joshua Seefeldt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and son, Paul Denger.
