August 11, 1933-April 22, 2018
GURNEE, Ill. - Carol Lee (Pieper) Seebach, 84, of Gurnee, Illinois, was called home by the Lord on April 22, 2018. She died peacefully at Autumn Leaves Memory Care of Gurnee after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers.
Carol was born August 11, 1933, in Mt. Auburn, Iowa. She was raised on the farm near Dysart, Iowa, and was the oldest of four daughters born to Leland and Miriam Pieper. Carol graduated from Dysart High School in 1951 and was salutatorian of her class. She graduated with a degree in Home Economics Education in 1955 from Iowa State College (University). Carol was ordained as a Diaconal Minister of Christian Education in 1985.
Carol married Dale Seebach, of Dysart, in 1956, and they had three children. They lived in Knoxville, Iowa, where Carol taught high school home economics. In 1957, they moved to Harlan, Iowa, where Carol taught high school English. She was active in 4H and judging fair exhibits. In 1970, they moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, where Carol became the Christian Education Director at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport, Iowa, and later Diaconal Minister of Education at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. She retired in 1998. They were long time members of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa, where they served in several capacities. In 2015, she moved from Bettendorf to Autumn Leaves of Gurnee, Illinois.
Carol enjoyed sewing, which included making costumes for her grandchildren. She was also an avid gardener, sharing this passion with her husband, Dale, who passed away in 2015 after 59 years of marriage.
Carol is lovingly survived by her daughter, Robyn (Tom) Merrill of Davenport, Iowa; son Randall (Kim) of Gurnee, Illinois, and daughter Jan (Tom) Chinske of Waukegan, Illinois. Carol had six grandchildren; Nathan Merrill; Kelly, Brendan and Colin Seebach; and Spencer and Cole Chinske. She had two great grandchildren; Charlotte and Connor Merrill. Carol will be missed by many, including her sisters Joan Johnson of Springfield, Missouri and Mary Kinsey of Lindale, Texas; sister-in-law Pat Seebach of Cresco, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Jean Wright.
Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to Autumn Leaves Memory Care of Gurnee, Illinois, who took such compassionate and loving care of Carol. They truly were her home and family. Memorials can also be made to the Library Fund at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held August 11, 2018, at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Carol will be loved, cherished, treasured and missed by all.