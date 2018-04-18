April 12, 2018
BETTENDORF — Carol Sue (Weeks) Hockaday, 67, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at her home.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Fumbles, 1617 State St., Bettendorf. Her body has been donated to medical research. Memorials may be made to the family.
Carol retired from Tyson in Joslin, Illinois, where she had been employed for 30 years.
Her kids and her grandkids were the joy of her life.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Sheila (Hockaday) and Dan Hines of Camanche, Iowa; her son, Steve (Sally) Hockaday of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Steven, Hailey, Sommer, Sydney, Madison and London; her great-grandchildren, Vahna and X'zayvion; her brother, David (Pat) Weeks of Silvis; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandi Smith; her sister, Gail Weeks; her brother, Rick Weeks; and her parents.
