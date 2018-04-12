Carole Minteer

January 16, 1941-April 10, 2018
MILAN — Carole I. Minteer, 77, of Milan, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline after her battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation is Friday, April 13, from 4-6 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, Illinois. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in New Windsor (Petrie) Cemetery, New Windsor, Illinois. Memorials may be left for Hope Creek Care Center.
Carole was born January 16, 1941, in New Windsor, the daughter of Fred and Vernice Forsyth Peterson. After 25 years, she retired from the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan. She was a member of the Rock Island Moose Lodge. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Corrie Minteer of Aurora, Illinois, and Jason Minteer of Carpenteria, California; grandchildren, Chase, Brittany and Jason Jr.; great-granddaughter, Isabelle; siblings, Pete Peterson of California, Jane Fontenoy of New Windsor, Nancy (Ronald) Smith of New Windsor, Max (Jean) Peterson of New Windsor, Jim (Nancy) Peterson of Moline, and Mike (Deb) Peterson of New Windsor; and her significant other, Dave Schmitt of Milan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Toni Minteer; and niece, Rachel Peterson.
