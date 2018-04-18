July 29, 1995-April 16, 2018
BETTENDORF — Catherine Ann Paskvan, 44, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Her Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Catherine was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on May 14, 1973, the daughter of David and Barbara (Murrin) Sodac. She graduated in 1991 from Bettendorf High School and St. Ambrose University in 1995.
She was united in marriage to Jason J. Paskvan on July 29, 1995. Cathy had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal in the Civilian Personnel Operations Center (CPOC.) Among her many employment achievements, she was particularly proud of receiving Department of the Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service.
Catherine courageously endured her progressive degenerative neuro-muscular disease of Friedreich's Ataxia. She was a model of bravery in the face of life's adversity.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jason; her beloved pet companions, Felix, Bucky and Freyja; her parents, David and Barbara Sodac of Bettendorf; her brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Leigh Anna Sodac; her nephew, Archer Sodac, all of Chicago; her aunts and uncles, Tony and Mary Thorpe and Michael and Barb Murrin, all of Taylor Ridge; and her mother-in-law, Sandy Paskvan of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Sodac; her father-in-law, Jerry Paskvan; her paternal grandparents, Matthew and Marie (Banko) Sodac; and her maternal grandparents, Francis and Corinne (Weiss) Murrin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name through the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance: (curefa.org); by mail to: FARA, 533 W. Uwchlan Avenue, Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335; or by phone at (484)879-6160.
