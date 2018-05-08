December 4, 1929-May 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Graveside services for Charles A. Van Hoosier Jr., 88, a resident of Davenport, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Charles passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf following an extended illness.
Charles Arthur Van Hoosier Jr. was born on December 4, 1929, in Northwood, Iowa, a son of Charles and Barbara (Popp) Van Hoosier. Charles married Nancy Hughes on September 29, 1956, in Davenport. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Vulcan (AR-5). Charles retired from McLaughlin Body Company after 32 years of service, and then worked for Burke Cleaners part-time for several years.
He enjoyed doing things around the house. He was a simple man who enjoyed conversation with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Marty Van Hoosier, Davenport, John Van Hoosier, Junction City, Kansas, Karen (Dan) Bonsal, Arlington, Texas, Lynn Ellis, Davenport, and Kevin Van Hoosier, Moline; grandchildren, Michelle (David) Draper, Anthony Geffre, Michael Geffre, Justin (Sarah) Hertner; great-grandchildren, Allison and Kayla Draper; brothers, Arthur (Dorothy) Van Hoosier, Park View, Fred (Martha) Van Hoosier, Eldridge, and Donald Van Hoosier, Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Frances Wingerter, and a sister-in-law, Gertrude "Gertie" Van Hoosier.