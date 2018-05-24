May 18, 2018
BETTENDORF - Charles “Charlie” Alton Brown, 82, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A celebration service will be held Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m. in the Clubhouse at The Fountains Retirement Community, 3726 Thunder Ridge Road, Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials in Charlie's name can be made to the family through Weerts Funeral Home or at the celebration service.
Charlie was born in 1936, to Horace and Alice Brown in Moline, Illinois. Growing up in East Moline, he worked in his father's upholstery shop “Brownies”, enjoyed Saturday movies and graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1954. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict, returning home to be active in the local VFW and Amvets with Honor Guard and marching in holiday parades, and always flying the American Flag. Charlie was united in marriage to Betty Ann Miller on June 7, 1958, in East Moline, Illinois, and they honeymooned in Estes Park, Colorado. They loved to travel and the Rocky Mountain National Park was almost a yearly destination for them. They raised their sons in Bettendorf and Charlie took pride in having the best looking yard in the neighborhood, but was quick to lend a hand to anyone needing help. He retired from Alcoa in 1999 and met at Hy-Vee monthly, for breakfast with other retirees.
Charlie was an avid collector of Elvis and Charlie Brown “Peanuts Gang” memorabilia, and his wife, Betty, was his “little red-haired girl”. He enjoyed playing board games and cards, cribbage and Euchre were his favorites. He played regularly all around the Quad-Cities and lately as part of a foursome at The Fountains in Bettendorf where he lived. The Puzzle Cove at the Fountains became his new passion and he completed, mounted and displayed over 50 puzzles there, some with 1,500 pieces.
Those left to honor Charlie's memory are his sons, Greg Brown and Darin Brown, and his grandchildren Andrew Brown, Edward Brown, and Josephine Brown.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (2015), his parents, and his brother Jerry Brown. Charlie is a direct descendant of William Brewster, a senior leader of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower, and was very proud of his extended family and their history.
