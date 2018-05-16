Charles Chuck Dallas

May 14, 1944-May 12, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Chuck Dallas completed his adventure on Earth, May 12, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Graveside services will be Friday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend needs to be at the funeral home by 1 p.m.
Chuck was born May 14, 1944, in Muscatine, the son of Russell C. and Dorothy E. Hintermeister Dallas. In April 1993, Mr. Dallas married the love of his life and soulmate, LaDonna M. Lang.
In August 2005, Chuck retired from Sexton Ford Sales, where he was employed as a Collision Repair Specialist for 38 years.
During the Vietnam Conflict, Chuck served in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division and the 2nd Army Cavalry Regiment, Nuremberg, Germany.
Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Rock Island Conservation Club, Milan American Legion Post 569, and the Quad-Cities Parrot Society. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, floating on lakes, rivers and hiking through timbers with his friends. He loved the Chicago Bears, Cubs, Illini and interacting with his parrots.
Survivors and those who will honor his memory are his son, John M. Dallas, Everett, Washington, and daughter, Diana Lynn Otto, Davenport, and their spouses; granddaughter, Michelle Dallas Baker (Richard), Seattle, Washington; grandson, Connor Dallas, Seattle; his beloved sisters, Donna J. Price, Bettendorf, Linda Dallas Wilson (Joe), Longview, Texas; brothers, David (Barb) Mosley, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Mark Mosley Lain (Kathy), Woodbine, Georgia; his birds; and the best friends a man could ever have, “his band of brothers” Mike, Bill, Dan, Dick Edwards, Geneseo, Illinois, Paul Carlson, Rock Island, and his ex-wife, LaDonna Stabler.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Lloyd Mosley.
In lieu of flowers and gift memorials are to be made to the family or the Quad- Cities Parrot Society, www.qcparrot.org.
On line condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.