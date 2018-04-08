Charles Dunham

March 23, 1929-March 30, 2018
DEEP RIVER, Iowa — Charles Vernon Dunham, 89, of Deep River, Iowa, died at his home Friday, March 30, 2018.
Services will be Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Holland - Coble Funeral Home Montezuma, Iowa, at 10:30 a.m. Charles had donated his body to University Hospitals, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chuck's honor to P.A.L.S. Animal Shelter in Grinnell, Iowa, or Steven Animal Shelter in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.
Chuck was born March 23, 1929, in Scotia, New York, to Roy Owen Dunham and Elodie Johnson Dunham. He was the fourth of five children, Richard, Jane, Robin, Charles and Sylvia. He graduated from Scotia High School at age 16 and studied at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. During the Korean War, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1952, including a tour of duty in occupied Germany. Following Army duty, he purchased the Grayson County News in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the first of 22 newspapers published by the Dunham family, often as many as five at a time. In 1958, Chuck acquired the Deep River Record, and from Deep River he continued a 50-plus year career with weekly newspapers. In 1971, he and Shirley Richardson-Thompson were married and he became the father of a ready-made family of a wife and four little boys. In October 1972, Chuck and Shirley became parents of another little boy, Roy Christopher. They made their home in Deep River, celebrating their 46th wedding anniversary November 1, 2017. Chuck was political junkie, running for senator on the Republican ticket twice. He was a member of the Deep River United Methodist Church, Lions Club, Republican Party and Deep River American Legion. The Dunham family loved camping in the Adirondack Mountains and spent many summer vacations there.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane Linck of New York, and Sylvia Smith of Connecticut.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, and son, Roy Dunham, of Deep River; sons, Dave (Julie) Thompson of Davenport, Kenny (Tammy) Thompson of Concord, Arkansas, Brian Thompson of Concord, Arkansas, Jeff (Julie) Thompson of Webster, Iowa; sister, Sylvia Bouve of New Hampshire; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.