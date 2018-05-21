Charles Rodenburg

December 11, 1919-May 19, 2018
DAVENPORT - Charles M. “Bun” Rodenburg, 98, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a time of sharing at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish or for Masses.
Charles Marvin Rodenburg was born on December 11, 1919, in Davenport, a son of Charles and Tillie (Wulf) Rodenburg. He served our country in the Marine Corps during World War II participating at Okinawa, the Ryukyu Islands, and the occupation of China. He was honored to go on the Honor Flight on May 19, 2011.
Bun was united in marriage to Dorothy “Dottie” on July 21, 1950.
He was a self-employed carpenter for over 40 years.
Bun was a member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed sports, especially Hawkeye Football, NASCAR, and boxing. He also enjoyed trout fishing. Bun cherished his family, always loving when the kids were around.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; children: Cyndi (Craig) Jarvis, all of Davenport, and Scott (Angie) Rodenburg, Bettendorf, grandchildren: Patrick (Sara) Greenlee, Shawna Lange, Travis (Julie), Tyler, Tucker, and Hailey Rodenburg; and great-grandchildren, Elle, Nick, Becca, Mae, Gabe, Anna, Katie, Noah, Josiah, Emmie, Hannah, Emily, Maddie, Aubrey, Kira, Gabriel, and Easton.
Bun was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: LaVerne, Violet, Eleanor, Alvin, and Victor.
Bun's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice for all the compassionate care they provided.
Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting Bun's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.