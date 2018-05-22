Charles Uskavitch

April 16, 1957 - May 19, 2018.
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Charles Stanley Uskavitch Jr., 61, of Guttenberg, Iowa, known to friends as “Chuck,” passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 2nd from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Plaza, Asbury, Iowa 52002. Cremation will be directed by Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, and private entombment will be in Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Chuck was born on April 16, 1957, in Peoria. He spent his teenage years in Moline, and settled in Asbury, Iowa. He graduated from University of Dubuque majoring in biology Ssudies.
He was a Deputy with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department, Mayor of Asbury, and a Paramedic Trainer who owned Heartland EMS in Dubuque and worked with many hospital systems over the years. Chuck was a dedicated volunteer firefighter with the Asbury Fire Department, serving as Fire Chief for a time. He was also on the founding board of the Asbury Eagles Club.
He is survived by his father, Stan Uskavitch. and his brothers, Jim Uskavitch and Andrew Uskavitch, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christian Murray Uskavitch.
Condolences may be shared with the family at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.