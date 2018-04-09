Charles VanDuzer

July 6, 1936-April 5, 2018
LECLAIRE - Charles (Wayne) VanDuzer, 81, of LeClaire, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Wayne was born July 6, 1936, in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Lowell and Grace (Suiter) VanDuzer. He was united in marriage to Sharon Campie on February 2, 1963, in Moline.
He retired from Ralston/Purina (Nestle) in 1998 after 40 years of service.
Wayne enjoyed spending time with his loving family camping in their motor home and family vacations. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.
He is survived by his loving wife Sharon of 55 years, daughter Teresa VanDuzer-Sales and his grandson Jacob Sales; sister Fern Ohrberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.