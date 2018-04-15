December 10, 1922-March 3, 2018
CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Charlotte Suard, a longtime resident of the Quad- Cities, died on March 3rd, 2018, in Carpinteria, California.
She was in her 96th year. The seventh and last daughter of Gustave and Agathe Suard, Charlotte was born on December 10, 1922, in Progens, Switzerland. She completed her schooling at the village school; then she completed a course of study at the school of nursing in Sierre, Switzerland. She practiced her profession as a baby nurse in various places in Switzerland, and also in France. In 1950, she decided, along with two friends, to travel first to the United States, and then on to Hawaii, where she worked for a few years, taking care of the Dillingham children. After that, she worked at the maternity ward of a Chicago hospital
In 1955, she responded to a job posting from the William Hewitt family in Moline, Illinois, asking for a French speaking nurse for their unborn twins. Anna and Adrienne were born in July, and Charlotte, known as “Lotti” to the family, was there to care for them when they came home from the hospital. Alexander (Sandy), was born two years later. Charlotte became a much valued member of the family, and she was a part of the Hewitt household in Moline and Rock Island for over 30 years, during which time she made many friends in the Quad-Cities. She joined the Hewitts on their travels, and visited a numerous places in the United States, Japan, Europe, Africa and Japan.
When she retired in the late 1980s, Anna and Adrienne were living near Washington, D.C., raising their families, and Charlotte moved to McLean, Virginia to be near them and to help them raise their children, who would be like grandchildren to her. She shared in the happy and sad moments of the family, including the death of one of the twins, Adrienne, at the age of 49.
Throughout her life, Charlotte regularly maintained contact with her family in Switzerland. She remembered every birthday, with each niece or nephew receiving a letter or a card. She enjoyed returning to her homeland for vacations, but she also was delighted to have visits at her home from first her sisters, and then her nephews and nieces who came to see her, and so they had the opportunity to discover the United States.
Anna's family moved to New Mexico, and in 2012 Charlotte moved to Santa Fe to be near her. Later Anna moved to Carpinteria, California, to help raise a grandson, and so last October Charlotte moved to Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara. Her loving “daughter," Anna, was able to visit her every day. She spent her 95th birthday with her United States family at a granddaughter's house, having been evacuated from her residence for the fires that were burning on the nearby hills. Her family of her heart remained very close and accompanied her with love until her last breath. Charlotte is survived by her numerous treasured nephews and nieces in Switzerland, as well as three generations of her United States family: Anna Wolfe and family, Alexander Hewitt, and the family of Adrienne Hewitt (Carey Beer). Anna and many of these family members plan to bring her ashes back to her family in Switzerland for interment in the memorial wall at the Church in her hometown.