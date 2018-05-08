May 7, 1959-May 5, 2018
MUSCATINE — Cheryl Calvert Kress, 58, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at University Hospitals. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Visitation for Cheryl will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Cheryl's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Cheryl Lynn Cole was born on May 7, 1959, in Muscatine, the daughter of George “Bud” and Norma (Wetzel) Cole. On November 13, 1976, she was united in marriage to Robert Calvert in Muscatine. Cheryl was a caretaker all of her life for members of her family and close family friends. She was always there for everyone. She enjoyed playing cards, dice and smoking her Camel Blues. Her greatest love was the time she spent with her family.
Cheryl will be deeply missed by her children, Carla Calvert of Muscatine, Bobbie (Morgan) Anderson of Mediapolis, Iowa, and Tyson (Kasie) Haskins of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Jordan, Payton, Tanner and Dawson; siblings, Randy Wetzel of Muscatine, LuAnn (Doug) Eichelberger of Muscatine, Terry (Mary) Cole of Muscatine and Patty (Steve) Houdek of Marion, Iowa; special aunt, Linda Brugman; special nephew, Johnny (Candra) Mills Jr.; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gina Marks; and daughter in infancy, Marsha.