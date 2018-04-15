Cheryl Thomas

April 11, 2018
DAVENPORT - A service to celebrate the life of Cheryl M. Thomas, 56, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Following services, please join the family for a celebration of life in Cheryl's honor from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Carriage Haus in downtown Davenport
Cheryl passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
