March 14, 1927-May 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Clara Bell Maniscalco, 91, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018, at her home.
Private graveside services were held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport.
Clara was born March 14, 1927, in Delong, Illinois, the daughter of William A. and Nora B. (Carpenter) Fields. She was united in marriage to Frank Maniscalco on March 19, 1962, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2006.
Clara had been a florist in earlier years with Kimberly Barn Floral. She had also helped Frank run the pizza restaurant, Frank's Carryout, in Davenport. She enjoyed traveling and will be remembered as loving and strong-willed.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, William (Pat) Wailand of Davenport, Michael Wailand of Davenport, Jean Prunchak of Davenport, Brenda (Floyd) Howard of Berwick, Iowa, and Terry (Steven) Rikke of Davenport; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Frank, Clara was preceded in death by her parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
