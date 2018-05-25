July 3, 1927-May 22, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Clarice Fisher-Taylor, 90, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Friendship Manor. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church or WDLM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Clarice was born on July 3, 1927, in Waukon, Iowa, to Clarence and Lillian (Johnson) Shogren. She was united in marriage to William Fisher. He passed away in 1975. She later married George Taylor. He passed away in 2009.
Clarice had a passion for gardening. She had fruit trees, flowers and vegetables. She was very active and involved in her church. She made sure her children had a love of the Lord. Her favorite radio station was WDLM radio. She loved music, playing piano and singing, and even taught some of her family members. Her kids enjoyed singing at church events. She will be missed for her smile and singing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Elaine (Steve) Riexinger, Denise (John) Van Norman, Jim Fisher, Gloria (Mark) Stegmaier, Harold (Delane) Fisher and Irene Novak; grandchildren, Corrina (Tom) Eriksen, Molly Washington, Caroline (Kenneth) Miller, Colin Riexinger, Shalan Stegmaier, Kaduk Novak, Trace Stegmaier, Andrew Fisher, Leah Novak and Lillian Fisher; great-grandchildren, Rachel Eriksen, Raeleigh Washington, Sylas Riexinger, and Thomas Miller; siblings, Lester Shogren (June), and Joyce Stanton; and sister-in-law, Janice Shogren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and brother Vernon Shogren.