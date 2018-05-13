May 6, 2018
HOBE SOUND, Fla. - Clayton A. Johnson of Hobe Sound, Fla., formerly of Moline, passed away May 6, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 99.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Western Township Cemetery in Orion, Ill., for Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Johnson. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clayton was a World War II veteran serving in the 9th Army Air Corps. He worked at The Moline Dispatch for 40 years. retiring in 1981. Many of his friends knew him as “Geny." He enjoyed taking day trips, classical and marching band music, and playing the harmonica. Family gatherings were always at the top of the list.
Clayton and his beautiful war bride, Agnes, were married 63 years before Agnes passed away in 2008.
He is survived by his two daughters and three sons, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a sister. He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes, a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter, and his parents.