Clesta Eagan

Nov. 9, 1925 — April 22, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Clesta M. Eagan (nee Hinderer), 92, of Blue Grass, and formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, peacefully entered into Heaven on Sunday, April 22, 2018. She was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Jesse and Marjorie Hinderer. Beloved wife of the late William H. Eagan; loving mother of Michael (Barbara) Eagan Sr., Maureen (Bob) Harris, Dan (Pat) Eagan, Darrell Thomas (Marcella) Eagan, David (Debra) Eagan and Marjorie (Mike) Wolk. Dear sister of the late Jesse (Mary) Hinderer, the late Mary Jane (Ed) Kennedy, and the surviving Warren (Dot) Hinderer. Dear sister-in-law, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. This wonderful lady will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. A reception will follow the Mass for guests to visit with the family in the church basement. Private interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, May 12, at David and Debra's home, 31 Timberline Drive, Blue Grass, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
