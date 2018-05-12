January 9, 1999-May 6, 2018
CLINTON — Cole Michael Austin, 19, of Clinton, succumbed to his injuries following an automobile accident on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Nebraska. Funeral services will occur at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel. A visitation takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 14, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). Burial will occur at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Cole was born January 9, 1999, in Clinton, the son of Michael Austin and Connie (Palmer) Austin. Cole worked at the Wild Rose Casino as a cook.
Cole loved skateboarding, playing Xbox and playing with his pets. He also enjoyed golfing and was a highly talented welder. Cole had a very sweet soul, a steady disposition and was a very happy boy who simply enjoyed life. Above all, he loved his girlfriend, Madison, his family and friends very much. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Cole is survived by his parents, Connie Austin of Clinton and Michael Austin of Clinton; one brother, Jace Weiss of Mount Carroll, Illinois; his paternal grandparents, Bruce (Jane) Austin of Clinton and Victoria Murphy of Clinton; his maternal grandmother, Pat Palmer of Hanover, Illinois; with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Terry Palmer.
Memorials made may be directed to the family.
