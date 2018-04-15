Constance Coward

October 7, 1935 - April 13, 2018
EAST MOLINE- Funeral services for Constance “Connie” Coward, 82, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. She died Friday, April 13, 2018, at UnityPoint, Rock Island.
Connie Bustos was born October 7, 1935, in Rock Island, the daughter of John and Maria J. Rameriz Bustos Sr. She graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island. She worked for Desaulnier's, Moline, and Cosgrave Pharmacy, Watertown-East Moline, and retired from Kmart, Moline.
Survivors include her siblings, Juanita Lopez, Moline, Manuel (Kathy) Bustos, East Moline, Theresa (Santa) Calderon, John (Josephine) Bustos, East Moline; brother-in-law, Joe DeFauw, Moline; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Jozette (Michael) McLean, East Moline; great nieces and great nephews; and a great great niece, Maddison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lupe Irizarry and Maria DeFauw, and brother-in-law, Adolph Lopez.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
