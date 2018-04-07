Corella Levien

April 6, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Corella J. Levien, 95, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at Grand Haven Retirement Village, Eldridge. Services in celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 9, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, where her family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Maysville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Donahue Fire Department and the Donahue Sportsmen.
Mrs. Levien was born in 1922 near Walcott to Chris and Elsie Petersen. She went to school in Walcott at the Fairview #2. She married Eldon Levien on October 22, 1949, in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1997. She devoted her life to making a loving home for her family and farming the homestead with her husband near Donahue. Upon retirement in 1984, they moved to Eldridge. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge, the American Legion Auxiliary, several card clubs and bowling leagues. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed indulging them with her cooking and baking specialties. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cubs and Hawkeyes.
Survivors include her daughters Karen (Dan) Kanakares of Overland Park, Kansas, and Bonnie (Rick) Billups of Princeton; sons Ken (Betty) Levien of Long Grove and Merlin (Patti) Levien of Donahue; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Cora, and sister, Amy, and brothers, Jerry and Burt.
Corella's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of GrandHaven Retirement Village and Heartland Hospice for their love and compassion.
