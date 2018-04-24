Craig Jones

October 24, 1941-April 21, 2018
LONG GROVE — Craig D. Jones, 76, a resident of Long Grove and formerly of St. Charles, Illinois, died on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Senior Star in Davenport.
Services will be private. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the North Scott High School Auditorium Renovation Fund and may be mailed to: Lancer Legacy, P.O. Box 424, Eldridge, IA 52748.
He was born in Brookings, South Dakota, on October 24, 1941, the son of Idwal and Elaine (Emberson) Jones. Craig was a U.S. Navy veteran and upon his honorable discharge as a Lieutenant in 1967, he was awarded two Air Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. In 1975, he earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Illinois.
On December 11, 1976, he was united in marriage to Linda C. Card in Buffalo, New York.
Craig was a captain with American Airlines, retiring on September 10, 2001, after 31 years of faithful service.
Craig had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge that led him to an avid interest in economics, mathematics and astrophysics. Craig was a voracious reader, an avowed Libertarian and loved traveling the world. Physical health, fitness and running were an important part of his life and he participated in two marathons. Illness tried and failed to slow him down and he lived his life to fullest until the very end.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Linda; his daughter, Amy Burke of Chicago; his son, Stephen (Ana Borderia) Jones of Eldridge; his grandchildren, Anna Jones, Elena Jones, Lyla Burke and Macy Burke; and his brother, David Jones of Cogswell, North Dakota.
Craig was preceded in death by his sister, Mayren Buri, in 1983, and by his parents.
