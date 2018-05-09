March 26, 1965-May 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Craig S. Raines, 53, of Davenport, passed away Saturday May 5, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.
Craig was born on March 26, 1965, in Port Huron, Michigan. He married Michelle Worton on May 20, 2000, in Michigan.
Mr. Raines had been employed for several years with IBP, Joslin, and the former Roll n' Hold, Eldridge, in the maintenance departments.
He loved his dogs, camping, swimming, riding his Harley and woodworking. Craig worked hard and played harder.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle; father and step-mother, Ronald and Cynthia; mother, Doreen; step-son, Kevin Jones; grandchildren, Rachel and Ty; mother-in-law, Bonnie Kenney; and five sisters.
He was preceded in death by a sister.
