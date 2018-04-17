February 13, 1952-April 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Crawford Blanks, 66, of Davenport, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at home.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with Pastor Tom Thomas officiating. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to the family.
He was born February 13, 1952, in Independence, Louisiana, the son of Robert and Hattie (Carpenter) Blanks. He graduated from West Kemper High School in De Kalb, Mississippi. He worked for Alcoa/Arconic as a crane operator for 39½ years, retiring in March 2014.
Crawford enjoyed fishing, was an avid photographer, and will always be remembered for his famous chili.
He is survived by five children, Anthony Blanks, Christina (Derrick) Davis, Cranford Bourrage and Frank Bourrage, all of Davenport, and Michael Baltimore of Rock Island; a host of grandchildren; his fiancé, Queenie Jordan; siblings, Robert Blanks of Rock Island, Mary Carpenter of Moline, James (Jennifer) Carpenter of Davenport, Leslie Granger of Philadelphia, Mississippi, Linda Blanks and Dianne Blanks, both of Douglas, Georgia, and Shirley Blanks, Gloria Blanks, and Virginia Williams, all of Jacksonville, Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Blanks; a grandson, Demetrius Lewis Blanks; a brother, Frank Carpenter; and a sister, Minnie Louise Patrick.
