Dalton Oaks

November 9, 2017 - May 10, 2018
DAVENPORT - Dalton Christopher Oaks, 6-month-old son of Matthew and Ashley (Brown) Oaks of Davenport, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of Dalton's siblings education.
Dalton was born in Davenport on November 9, 2017. He was “Mama's Handsome Boy,” always smiling, and a strong and happy baby. Dalton enjoyed playing with his brother and sister.
Dalton is survived by his loving parents, Matthew Kent and Ashley Marie (Brown) Oaks; siblings, Reagan and Dylan; grandparents, William and Nancy Oaks of Monmouth, Illinois, Rick and Kelli Brown of Davenport; great-grandparents, Tom, Jr. and Judy McMahon, and Ruth Brown; great-great grandparents, Geraldine Schutt and Thomas McMahon, Sr; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special family, Kimberly Di Lullo and John Warfield.
Condolences may be made to Dalton's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.