Dan Claussen

Feb. 9, 1948 — April 29, 2018
BETTENDORF — Dan H. Claussen, 70, of Bettendorf, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LeClaire Cemetery Association, the Pleasant Valley Education Foundation or the LeClaire 4-H Club.
Dan was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Davenport, the son of Henry C. “Hank” and Jeanette R. (Ehlers) Claussen. He was united in marriage to Peggy L. Brown on October 7, 1967, in Argo, Iowa.
Dan was a life-long farmer. He was a former fire chief with the Pleasant Valley Fire Department and had served as assistant fire chief with the city of Bettendorf. His memberships included the Scott County Dairy Board, the Scott County Cattlemen's Association and he was a member and leader of 4-H.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Peg; his daughters, Danet Dexter (Jeff Trenkamp) of Argo and Kelly (Mike) Benson of LeClaire, his son, Jeff (Jennifer) Claussen of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Beau (Katie) Dexter, Ashley (Jenna) Dexter, Cody Dexter, Cole Claussen, Cale Claussen, Brandon Benson and Brock Benson; his great-grandchildren, Nora, Dani and Isabella; and his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Alan Musal of Princeton, Iowa.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
