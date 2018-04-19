August 8, 1953-April 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Daniel Joseph"Dan" Sterling, 64, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.
Services to celebrate Dan's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Private burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family or the American Cancer Society.
Dan was born August 8, 1953, in Davenport, the son of George M. and Bertha A. (Hollinrake) Sterling. Dan worked at RGIS as an inventory specialist for over 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking, reading about World War I and World War II, and science fiction books and movies.
Among survivors are his sister, Mary Eckstein of Davenport; nieces, Carolyn Eckstein, Amy Davis and Barbara Sims.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tony Sterling; and a sister, Margaret.
