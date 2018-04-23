Daniel Fisher

January 31, 1958-April 16, 2018
CLINTON - Daniel L. Fisher, 60, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, April 16, 2018, at his home after a six-year battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for May 2, 2018, at Vista Grande. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Daniel Lee Fisher was born on January 31, 1958, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Marilyn Fisher. He was a 1976 graduate of Camanche High School and attended ABC of Iowa and Hamilton Tech.
Dan was in electrical maintenance at ADM for 32 years, retiring in 2016. He worked 'A' shift for the majority of those years. 'A' shift was a second family to Dan. He made lifelong friends at work and mentored numerous electrical apprentices during his time there. ADM worked with Dan thru his illness allowing him to work days and desk jobs when needed.
Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was an Iowa Hawkeye fan and hosted many Hawkeye parties over the years.
He loved his family and friends. And he had many of both, On his 60th birthday this last January, he received over 70 cards in the mail. A true testament to how he was loved by all.
Dan is survived by his wife of 32 years: Peggy (George) Fisher of Clinton; his mother: Marilyn Stidham of Rock Island; his brothers: Chuck (Betsy) Gilbert of Camanche, Marty (Gwen Scott) Gilbert of LeClaire, Fred (Therese Cossman) Gilbert of Camanche; his sister: Tricia Rae Stidham of Rock Island; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edward & Catherine George of Clinton; sister-in-law and brother-in-laws: Becky (Kevin) Temperly of Clinton, Debby (Kevin) Rogers of Dallas, Texas, Allen (Tammy) George of Camanche, Katie (Jeff) Clark of Clinton, and Michelle (Curt Watson) Nord of Clinton; and very special uncle Ron Fisher of Clinton, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his step-father: Vern Stidham, infant brother Vernon Stidham Jr., and grandparents: Virgil Fisher and Kate Fisher.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or local Drew's Crew, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, dear to Dan.