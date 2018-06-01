Daniel Fuller

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Daniel “Dan” A. Fuller, 63, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Through his thoughtfulness and caring of other people, he deeded his body to the Carver Medical School at the University of Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). Visitation will occur two hours prior to the memorial service on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Dan was born December 7, 1954, in Rock Island, the son of James and Laurie (Landers) Fuller. He was a 1973 graduate of Davenport West High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1974 to 1976.
Dan was united in marriage to Jean Stutzel on June 12, 1976, in Grand Mound, Iowa. Married for 36 years, they would divorce; however, they remained good friends. For over 20 years, he worked as a weapons tester at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Dan was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Camanche. He was also a member of the AMVETS and Eagles Club.
Dan enjoyed working in the yard, especially tending to his garden and planted flowers. He enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles and his favorite watering hole was BS General Store in Folletts, Iowa. He was a very social person who loved waving to passersby and offering up conversation to his neighbors or anyone who stopped by.
Dan is survived by his two daughters, Amber Fuller of Camanche, and Tiffany (Aeron) Yordt of Davenport; son, Caleb Fuller of Peoria; sister, Julie (Todd) Jones of Davenport; brother, Dave (Pam) Fuller of Davenport; grandchildren, Devon, Jaycob, Camryn, Brooklyn and Ryne; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Dan in death were his father and his ex-wife, Jean.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Fond memories and condolences for Dan's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.