Daniel Holzhauer

DAVENPORT — Daniel J. Holzhauer, 63, of Davenport, passed away Sunday April 15, 2018, at home with his family. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, followed by a memorial gathering and celebration of Dan's life at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rock Island Eagles Club. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.
Daniel was born January 14, 1955, in Pontiac, Illinois, a son of Richard Sr. and Irene Zivec Holzhauer. He graduated from Pontiac schools. He married Sherry L. Quinn on March 17, 2000, in Davenport. He served as a medic for more thsn 13 years in the U.S. Army. He retired as a sergeant and was known by those he served with as Sgt. H. Following his time in the Army, he received his R.N. degree from Scott Community College. He then worked at Bettendorf Healthcare Center. Daniel was a member of the Rock Island Eagles Club. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, visiting the casinos, cooking for family and friends, and a good bourbon occasionally. He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Illini. He loved his pet dogs, Walter P. and Venus Lynn.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry, of Davenport; children (and spouses), Jason (Jackie) Holzhauer, Pontiac, Tiffany (Zack) Holzhauer, Davenport, and Taylor (Kara) Holzhauer, Davenport; grandchildren, Delilah and Harley Stiles and Lilly Lee; sisters, Patti (Jay) Hoover, Penny (Lyell) Howell and Faye (Ed) Legner, all of Pontiac; and many nieces, nephews and other family. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Philip Holzhauer; and one brother, Richard Holzhauer, Jr. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com