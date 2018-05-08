February 28, 1923-April 3, 2018
MOLINE — Darleen M. Dau, 95, of Moline, passed away on April 3, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center of Moline. A private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Illinois. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Darleen was born on February 28, 1923, to Fred and Florence (Weinberg) Beach in Davenport. She was united in marriage to William Dau. From that union they had a son, Gary Dau. They both preceded her in death.
Darleen loved to spend time with family and friends. Darleen enjoyed the outdoors.
Those left to cherish her memory are her grandson, Steven Dau, and granddaughters, Haley and Lily Dau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Gary Dau.