September 14, 1934-April 10, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Darlene L. Ilg, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport.
Darlene was born September 14, 1934, to Edward and Margaret (Ludwig) Ilg, in Otter Creek, Iowa. She attended school in Calamus, Iowa. Darlene lovingly fed thousands of children for many years during her career as head cook in the cafeteria at St. Joseph Catholic School in DeWitt.
Darlene was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved gardening, cooking, and being involved in church activities.
She is survived by a niece, Janice (Edward) Ilg LaBrusk of Aurora, Illinois; nephews, Larry (Sherrie) Ilg of Swisher, Iowa, Lindy (Anita) Ilg of DeWitt, John Ilg of Clinton; many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Beverly Ilg and Jeanette Ilg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin, Gerald and Wayne; and a great-nephew, Reece Ilg.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, with a rosary at 8:30 a.m. in the church. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, DeWitt.
