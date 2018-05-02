Darrel Showens

August 9, 1939 — April 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Darrel Wayne Showens, 78, of Davenport, passed away suddenly at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Cremation rites have been accorded, Runge Mortuary will be assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Darrel was born August 9, 1939, to Peter and Bertha (Peshinski) Showens in Iowa City. He spent 48 years with the love of his life, Alice Hansen.
Darrel worked as a mechanic for many years. He was a handyman, jack-of-all-trades, and a master of many. He was a great and reputable carpenter. He was kind, very friendly, and always helping others. He was always on the go and moving. He enjoyed doing word searches in his spare time. He loved and cherished his family, especially his kids and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Alice (Hansen) Showens, his brothers, Robert and Larry, both of Davenport, his sisters, Mary in Phoenix, Arizona, and Ella of Davenport, his children, Darrell Allen of Davenport, Dorothy of Davenport, John BeGuhn of Cedar Rapids, Rick Bennett of Davenport, Darrel Bradley of Ellsworth, Iowa, Donna and Jeffrey, both of Davenport, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Donald and Arthur, his sisters, Lois, Janet and Evelyn, his daughter, Laurie, and his niece, Pam.