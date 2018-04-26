January 2, 1928-April 23, 2018
BETTENDORF — Daryl G. Wiese, 90, of Bettendorf, passed away at his home on Monday, April 23, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The family will greet friends from noon until the time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Daryl was born on January 2, 1928, in Luverne, Minnesota, to Henry and Blanche (Marsh) Wiese. He graduated from Davenport High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1945. Daryl served 17 months in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1952. Daryl was united in marriage to June Ostberg on September 26, 1953 in Chicago. He began working at Alcoa in 1952 and retired as a machine operator after 36 years.
Daryl is survived by his wife, June; daughter, Kathleen Magoon; grandchildren, Rachel Werner and Kelli Wiese Magoon; a great-grandson, Jack, and three more great-grandchildren expected in June; and a brother, John Wiese.
In addition to his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by a son, Dale, a sister, and a brother.
