May 29, 2018
PARK VIEW - David C. Cell, 30, of Park View, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, in Davenport
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 10, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. At 3 p.m., speakers will offer comments in celebration of David's life. Memorials may be made to the North Scott Soccer Club.
David's full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of the Quad-City Times.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting David's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.