April 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — David “Dave” Stahr, 61, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, April 13. Private family services to be held at a later date.
Dave was born in 1956 in Davenport to George and Norita Stahr. He was united in marriage to Susan Randone in 1979; they were married for 33 years and they had four children. Dave was a car salesman at Lujack Auto Plaza for many years. He loved being outdoors and spending time riding his bike as often as he could. Dave had a large passion for cars and engaging with his customers from Lujack's. He loved his family and created several lasting memories with them.
Those left to honor Dave's memory are his children, Katie (Andy) Ney and their son, Jack, Mac (Laura) Stahr and their daughter, Ellie, Avery Stahr; and Luke Stahr; his mother, Norita Stahr; and his sisters, Chris (Bruce) Mayer and Karen (Terry) Stark. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be expressed to the Stahr family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com