January 28, 1953-May 17, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — David “Digger” Olson, 65, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 20, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, from 2 until 5 p.m. Services will be held Monday, May 21, at 11 a.m., at Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
David was born January 28, 1953, in Rock Island, son of Rolyn W. and Mary (Gustafson) Olson. In Moline, on November 10, 1990, he married Heidi Drinkall.
Dave was a funeral director at Wendt Funeral Home for many years, and retired as a member of Millwright Union Local 2158. He especially loved being Papa to his grandchildren and his pets.
In addition to his wife, Heidi, survivors include his daughter, Dorian (Christopher) Foster of Rock Island; his sons, Brian (Tarrah) Smith of Rock Island, and Theodore (Elyse) VanDeSampel who is active in the U.S. Air Force; grandchildren, Dustin, Cora, and Memphis; and a sister, Margaret Moreland of Rock Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.